Earnings results for Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Analyst Opinion on Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Air Transport Services Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.71%. The high price target for ATSG is $35.00 and the low price target for ATSG is $25.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Air Transport Services Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.00, Air Transport Services Group has a forecasted upside of 7.7% from its current price of $28.78. Air Transport Services Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group does not currently pay a dividend. Air Transport Services Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

In the past three months, Air Transport Services Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $883,800.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Air Transport Services Group is held by insiders. 87.60% of the stock of Air Transport Services Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG



Earnings for Air Transport Services Group are expected to grow by 5.42% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $1.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Air Transport Services Group is -17.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Air Transport Services Group is -17.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Air Transport Services Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

