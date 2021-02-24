Earnings results for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-9.18.

Analyst Opinion on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

34 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Airbnb in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $158.12, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.06%. The high price target for ABNB is $240.00 and the low price target for ABNB is $74.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 20 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb does not currently pay a dividend. Airbnb does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

In the past three months, Airbnb insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB



Earnings for Airbnb are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($13.96) to ($1.97) per share.

