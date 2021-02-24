Earnings results for Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alamo Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $129.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.86%. The high price target for ALG is $145.00 and the low price target for ALG is $113.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alamo Group has a dividend yield of 0.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Alamo Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Alamo Group is 9.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Alamo Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.70% next year. This indicates that Alamo Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Alamo Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $40,564.00 in company stock. Only 3.07% of the stock of Alamo Group is held by insiders. 91.15% of the stock of Alamo Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Alamo Group are expected to grow by 31.23% in the coming year, from $5.54 to $7.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Alamo Group is 32.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.60. The P/E ratio of Alamo Group is 32.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 45.00. Alamo Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alamo Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

