Earnings results for Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alarm.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.86, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.98%. The high price target for ALRM is $110.00 and the low price target for ALRM is $55.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alarm.com has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.86, Alarm.com has a forecasted downside of 22.0% from its current price of $94.67. Alarm.com has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com does not currently pay a dividend. Alarm.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

In the past three months, Alarm.com insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,028,304.00 in company stock. Only 20.80% of the stock of Alarm.com is held by insiders. 93.36% of the stock of Alarm.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM



Earnings for Alarm.com are expected to grow by 0.89% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Alarm.com is 63.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of Alarm.com is 63.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 45.01. Alarm.com has a PEG Ratio of 4.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alarm.com has a P/B Ratio of 12.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

