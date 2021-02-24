Earnings results for Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alexander & Baldwin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.10%. The high price target for ALEX is $17.00 and the low price target for ALEX is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Alexander & Baldwin has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Alexander & Baldwin has a forecasted downside of 7.1% from its current price of $18.30. Alexander & Baldwin has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Alexander & Baldwin pays a meaningful dividend of 3.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Alexander & Baldwin does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, Alexander & Baldwin will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.95% in the coming year. This indicates that Alexander & Baldwin may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Alexander & Baldwin insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Alexander & Baldwin is held by insiders. 82.09% of the stock of Alexander & Baldwin is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Alexander & Baldwin are expected to grow by 13.43% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $0.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Alexander & Baldwin is 915.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.62. The P/E ratio of Alexander & Baldwin is 915.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.32. Alexander & Baldwin has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

