Earnings results for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.87, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.46%. The high price target for MDRX is $17.00 and the low price target for MDRX is $5.50. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.06, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.87, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a forecasted downside of 33.5% from its current price of $16.33. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

In the past three months, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,093,050.00 in company stock. Only 1.42% of the stock of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX



Earnings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions are expected to decrease by -20.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is -54.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is -54.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 4.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 2.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

