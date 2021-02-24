Earnings results for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Altair Engineering in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.37%. The high price target for ALTR is $65.00 and the low price target for ALTR is $28.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Altair Engineering has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.20, Altair Engineering has a forecasted downside of 16.4% from its current price of $61.22. Altair Engineering has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Altair Engineering does not currently pay a dividend. Altair Engineering does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Altair Engineering insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $20,175,163.00 in company stock. Only 29.27% of the stock of Altair Engineering is held by insiders. 54.44% of the stock of Altair Engineering is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Altair Engineering are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $0.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Altair Engineering is -306.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Altair Engineering is -306.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Altair Engineering has a P/B Ratio of 12.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

