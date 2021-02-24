Earnings results for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36.

ALX Oncology last posted its earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. ALX Oncology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ALX Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ALX Oncology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $89.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.79%. The high price target for ALXO is $103.00 and the low price target for ALXO is $50.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ALX Oncology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $89.60, ALX Oncology has a forecasted upside of 16.8% from its current price of $76.72. ALX Oncology has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology does not currently pay a dividend. ALX Oncology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

In the past three months, ALX Oncology insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,520,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 73.45% of the stock of ALX Oncology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO



Earnings for ALX Oncology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.29) to ($1.88) per share.

More latest stories: here