Earnings results for Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ambev in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev has a dividend yield of 0.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ambev does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ambev is 5.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ambev will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.69% next year. This indicates that Ambev will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

In the past three months, Ambev insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.32% of the stock of Ambev is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV



Earnings for Ambev are expected to grow by 30.00% in the coming year, from $0.10 to $0.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Ambev is 22.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Ambev is 22.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.82. Ambev has a PEG Ratio of 0.90. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Ambev has a P/B Ratio of 2.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

