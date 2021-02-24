Earnings results for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Analyst Opinion on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.62, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.65%. The high price target for AMH is $38.00 and the low price target for AMH is $24.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Homes 4 Rent has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.62, American Homes 4 Rent has a forecasted downside of 4.7% from its current price of $31.06. American Homes 4 Rent has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend yield of 0.64%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Homes 4 Rent has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Homes 4 Rent is 18.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Homes 4 Rent will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.87% next year. This indicates that American Homes 4 Rent will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

In the past three months, American Homes 4 Rent insiders have sold 22.46% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $3,531,172.00 in company stock and sold $4,324,344.00 in company stock. Only 21.86% of the stock of American Homes 4 Rent is held by insiders. 89.80% of the stock of American Homes 4 Rent is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH



Earnings for American Homes 4 Rent are expected to grow by 10.53% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.26 per share. The P/E ratio of American Homes 4 Rent is 115.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of American Homes 4 Rent is 115.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a PEG Ratio of 1.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Homes 4 Rent has a P/B Ratio of 1.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

