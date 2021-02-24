Earnings results for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Corporation (REIT) is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.95.

Analyst Opinion on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Tower in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $274.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.83%. The high price target for AMT is $301.00 and the low price target for AMT is $244.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Tower has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $274.20, American Tower has a forecasted upside of 21.8% from its current price of $225.07. American Tower has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower pays a meaningful dividend of 2.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Tower has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Tower is 62.61%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Tower will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.48% next year. This indicates that American Tower will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

In the past three months, American Tower insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,119,029.00 in company stock. Only 0.65% of the stock of American Tower is held by insiders. 89.97% of the stock of American Tower is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Tower (NYSE:AMT



Earnings for American Tower are expected to grow by 10.91% in the coming year, from $8.16 to $9.05 per share. The P/E ratio of American Tower is 53.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of American Tower is 53.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.44. American Tower has a PEG Ratio of 1.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Tower has a P/B Ratio of 18.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here