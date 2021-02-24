Earnings results for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25.

American Well last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Well has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. American Well has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Well in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.40%. The high price target for AMWL is $45.00 and the low price target for AMWL is $26.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

American Well has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.13, American Well has a forecasted upside of 27.4% from its current price of $27.57. American Well has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well does not currently pay a dividend. American Well does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

In the past three months, American Well insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $56,451,353.00 in company stock. Only 18.97% of the stock of American Well is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of American Well (NYSE:AMWL



Earnings for American Well are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.38) to ($0.63) per share.

More latest stories: here