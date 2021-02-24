Earnings results for American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3.

American Woodmark last announced its earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.50 million. American Woodmark has generated $6.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. American Woodmark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 25th, 2021. American Woodmark will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Woodmark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.27%. The high price target for AMWD is $111.00 and the low price target for AMWD is $75.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Woodmark has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.20, American Woodmark has a forecasted downside of 5.3% from its current price of $96.27. American Woodmark has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark does not currently pay a dividend. American Woodmark does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

In the past three months, American Woodmark insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of American Woodmark is held by insiders. 91.32% of the stock of American Woodmark is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD



Earnings for American Woodmark are expected to grow by 10.45% in the coming year, from $7.08 to $7.82 per share. The P/E ratio of American Woodmark is 25.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.60. The P/E ratio of American Woodmark is 25.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 47.38. American Woodmark has a P/B Ratio of 2.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

