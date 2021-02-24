Earnings results for Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Anaplan last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company earned $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Anaplan has generated ($1.06) earnings per share over the last year. Anaplan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 25th, 2021. Anaplan will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anaplan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.01%. The high price target for PLAN is $100.00 and the low price target for PLAN is $42.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Anaplan has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.70, Anaplan has a forecasted downside of 8.0% from its current price of $80.11. Anaplan has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan does not currently pay a dividend. Anaplan does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

In the past three months, Anaplan insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,653,035.00 in company stock. Only 7.30% of the stock of Anaplan is held by insiders. 95.92% of the stock of Anaplan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN



Earnings for Anaplan are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.03) to ($1.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Anaplan is -74.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Anaplan is -74.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Anaplan has a P/B Ratio of 36.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

