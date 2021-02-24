Earnings results for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Analyst Opinion on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.37%. The high price target for BUD is $90.00 and the low price target for BUD is $39.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 15 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a dividend yield of 0.65%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is 10.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.80% next year. This indicates that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

In the past three months, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is held by insiders. Only 3.75% of the stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD



Earnings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV are expected to grow by 40.17% in the coming year, from $2.34 to $3.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is -173.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a PEG Ratio of 7.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

