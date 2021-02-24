Earnings results for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.7.

Analyst Opinion on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $117.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 159.70%. The high price target for APLS is $875.00 and the low price target for APLS is $29.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Apellis Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

In the past three months, Apellis Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,519,441.00 in company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of Apellis Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 81.20% of the stock of Apellis Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS



Earnings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($5.96) to ($6.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals is -6.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals is -6.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 98.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

