Earnings results for Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Array Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Array Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.55%. The high price target for ARRY is $60.00 and the low price target for ARRY is $37.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Array Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.31, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.88, Array Technologies has a forecasted upside of 29.5% from its current price of $38.50. Array Technologies has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Array Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Array Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)

In the past three months, Array Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,244,479,688.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY



Earnings for Array Technologies are expected to grow by 4.71% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $0.89 per share. Array Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 2.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

