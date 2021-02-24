Earnings results for Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.9.

Analyst Opinion on Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, Assured Guaranty has a forecasted upside of 13.6% from its current price of $39.61. Assured Guaranty has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty pays a meaningful dividend of 2.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Assured Guaranty does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

In the past three months, Assured Guaranty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.75% of the stock of Assured Guaranty is held by insiders. 91.08% of the stock of Assured Guaranty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO



The P/E ratio of Assured Guaranty is 10.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of Assured Guaranty is 10.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.44. Assured Guaranty has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

