Earnings results for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.42%. The high price target for AY is $51.00 and the low price target for AY is $26.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.50, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a forecasted upside of 11.4% from its current price of $36.35. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.42%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is 275.41%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will have a dividend payout ratio of 120.86% in the coming year. This indicates that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

In the past three months, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.81% of the stock of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY



Earnings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure are expected to grow by 46.32% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is 61.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is 61.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 34.55. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a PEG Ratio of 1.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a P/B Ratio of 2.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

