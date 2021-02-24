Earnings results for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Autodesk last released its earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm earned $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940 million. Autodesk has generated $1.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.1. Autodesk has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 25th, 2021. Autodesk will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Autodesk in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $288.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.00%. The high price target for ADSK is $370.00 and the low price target for ADSK is $155.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Autodesk has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.48, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $288.78, Autodesk has a forecasted downside of 3.0% from its current price of $297.70. Autodesk has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Autodesk does not currently pay a dividend. Autodesk does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Autodesk insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,140.00 in company stock. Only 0.14% of the stock of Autodesk is held by insiders. 89.41% of the stock of Autodesk is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Autodesk are expected to grow by 47.93% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $3.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Autodesk is 155.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Autodesk is 155.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 73.68. Autodesk has a PEG Ratio of 3.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

