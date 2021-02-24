Earnings results for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

Analyst Opinion on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Axon Enterprise in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $182.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.06%. The high price target for AXON is $185.00 and the low price target for AXON is $179.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Axon Enterprise has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $182.00, Axon Enterprise has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $170.00. Axon Enterprise has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise does not currently pay a dividend. Axon Enterprise does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

In the past three months, Axon Enterprise insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.00% of the stock of Axon Enterprise is held by insiders. Only 7.58% of the stock of Axon Enterprise is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON



Earnings for Axon Enterprise are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.27) to ($1.03) per share. The P/E ratio of Axon Enterprise is -82.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Axon Enterprise has a P/B Ratio of 894.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

