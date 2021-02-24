Earnings results for Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bandwidth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $181.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.46%. The high price target for BAND is $225.00 and the low price target for BAND is $100.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bandwidth has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $181.00, Bandwidth has a forecasted upside of 4.5% from its current price of $173.28. Bandwidth has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth does not currently pay a dividend. Bandwidth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

In the past three months, Bandwidth insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $40,818,100.00 in company stock. Only 11.05% of the stock of Bandwidth is held by insiders. 86.75% of the stock of Bandwidth is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND



Earnings for Bandwidth are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.06 to ($0.12) per share. The P/E ratio of Bandwidth is -160.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bandwidth is -160.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bandwidth has a P/B Ratio of 15.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here