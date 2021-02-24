Earnings results for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2.

Berkeley Lights last issued its earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business earned $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million. Berkeley Lights has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Berkeley Lights has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 25th, 2021. Berkeley Lights will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Berkeley Lights in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $95.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.01%. The high price target for BLI is $105.00 and the low price target for BLI is $80.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights does not currently pay a dividend. Berkeley Lights does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

In the past three months, Berkeley Lights insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $157,551,312.00 in company stock. Only 26.96% of the stock of Berkeley Lights is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI



Earnings for Berkeley Lights are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to ($0.77) per share.

