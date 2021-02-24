Earnings results for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Beyond Meat in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $115.68, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.32%. The high price target for BYND is $170.00 and the low price target for BYND is $68.00. There are currently 8 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat does not currently pay a dividend. Beyond Meat does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

In the past three months, Beyond Meat insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,353,106.00 in company stock. Only 11.00% of the stock of Beyond Meat is held by insiders. 42.09% of the stock of Beyond Meat is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND



Earnings for Beyond Meat are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.39) to $0.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Beyond Meat is -335.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Beyond Meat is -335.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Beyond Meat has a P/B Ratio of 24.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

