Earnings results for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Analyst Opinion on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $116.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.72%. The high price target for BMRN is $218.00 and the low price target for BMRN is $77.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical does not currently pay a dividend. BioMarin Pharmaceutical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

In the past three months, BioMarin Pharmaceutical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,210,835.00 in company stock. Only 2.15% of the stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical is held by insiders. 97.65% of the stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN



Earnings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical are expected to decrease by -11.67% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.53 per share. The P/E ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical is 18.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical is 18.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.97. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a PEG Ratio of 3.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a P/B Ratio of 4.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

