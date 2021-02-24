Earnings results for BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Analyst Opinion on BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BP Midstream Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.26%. The high price target for BPMP is $15.00 and the low price target for BPMP is $11.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BP Midstream Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.90, BP Midstream Partners has a forecasted upside of 6.3% from its current price of $12.14. BP Midstream Partners has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.65%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. BP Midstream Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BP Midstream Partners is 87.97%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, BP Midstream Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 90.26% in the coming year. This indicates that BP Midstream Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

In the past three months, BP Midstream Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.64% of the stock of BP Midstream Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP



Earnings for BP Midstream Partners are expected to decrease by -1.28% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $1.54 per share. The P/E ratio of BP Midstream Partners is 7.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.62. The P/E ratio of BP Midstream Partners is 7.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.41. BP Midstream Partners has a PEG Ratio of 0.84. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. BP Midstream Partners has a P/B Ratio of 5.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

