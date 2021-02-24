Earnings results for Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19.

Analyst Opinion on Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Broadmark Realty Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.20%. The high price target for BRMK is $12.50 and the low price target for BRMK is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Broadmark Realty Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.75, Broadmark Realty Capital has a forecasted upside of 9.2% from its current price of $10.76. Broadmark Realty Capital has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.86%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Broadmark Realty Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, Broadmark Realty Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 95.45% in the coming year. This indicates that Broadmark Realty Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

In the past three months, Broadmark Realty Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Broadmark Realty Capital is held by insiders. 53.42% of the stock of Broadmark Realty Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK



Earnings for Broadmark Realty Capital are expected to grow by 17.33% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $0.88 per share. Broadmark Realty Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here