Earnings results for Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $11.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $9.72.

Analyst Opinion on Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cable One in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1,895.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.05%. The high price target for CABO is $2,671.00 and the low price target for CABO is $1,450.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cable One has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1,895.17, Cable One has a forecasted downside of 5.1% from its current price of $1,995.98. Cable One has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One has a dividend yield of 0.49%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cable One has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cable One is 29.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cable One will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.02% next year. This indicates that Cable One will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

In the past three months, Cable One insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,499,978.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Cable One is held by insiders. 82.75% of the stock of Cable One is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cable One (NYSE:CABO



Earnings for Cable One are expected to grow by 5.55% in the coming year, from $45.07 to $47.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Cable One is 46.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Cable One is 46.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 47.26. Cable One has a P/B Ratio of 13.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

