Earnings results for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Analyst Opinion on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Caesars Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.28, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.85%. The high price target for CZR is $100.00 and the low price target for CZR is $11.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Caesars Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.28, Caesars Entertainment has a forecasted downside of 15.9% from its current price of $84.71. Caesars Entertainment has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Caesars Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

In the past three months, Caesars Entertainment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,691,049.00 in company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of Caesars Entertainment is held by insiders. 90.68% of the stock of Caesars Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR



Earnings for Caesars Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($9.66) to ($2.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Caesars Entertainment is -8.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Caesars Entertainment is -8.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Caesars Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 5.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

