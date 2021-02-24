Earnings results for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group Holding is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for California Water Service Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.02%. The high price target for CWT is $56.00 and the low price target for CWT is $50.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

California Water Service Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.67, California Water Service Group has a forecasted downside of 8.0% from its current price of $57.26. California Water Service Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

California Water Service Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. California Water Service Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of California Water Service Group is 70.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, California Water Service Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.12% next year. This indicates that California Water Service Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, California Water Service Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $50,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.89% of the stock of California Water Service Group is held by insiders. 73.15% of the stock of California Water Service Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for California Water Service Group are expected to decrease by -3.95% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $1.70 per share. The P/E ratio of California Water Service Group is 30.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of California Water Service Group is 30.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 34.55. California Water Service Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

