Earnings results for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.79.

Analyst Opinion on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Carvana in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $228.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.04%. The high price target for CVNA is $325.00 and the low price target for CVNA is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Carvana has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $228.27, Carvana has a forecasted downside of 19.0% from its current price of $281.94. Carvana has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana does not currently pay a dividend. Carvana does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

In the past three months, Carvana insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $748,376,750.00 in company stock. Only 12.25% of the stock of Carvana is held by insiders. 48.41% of the stock of Carvana is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA



Earnings for Carvana are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.29) to ($1.37) per share. The P/E ratio of Carvana is -103.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Carvana is -103.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Carvana has a P/B Ratio of 223.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

