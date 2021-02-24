Earnings results for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Analyst Opinion on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CenterPoint Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.53%. The high price target for CNP is $27.00 and the low price target for CNP is $16.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CenterPoint Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.40, CenterPoint Energy has a forecasted upside of 3.5% from its current price of $20.67. CenterPoint Energy has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.99%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CenterPoint Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CenterPoint Energy is 35.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CenterPoint Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.07% next year. This indicates that CenterPoint Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

In the past three months, CenterPoint Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.13% of the stock of CenterPoint Energy is held by insiders. 91.14% of the stock of CenterPoint Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP



Earnings for CenterPoint Energy are expected to grow by 8.40% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.42 per share. The P/E ratio of CenterPoint Energy is -10.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CenterPoint Energy is -10.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CenterPoint Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.02. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CenterPoint Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here