Earnings results for Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cerus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.63%. The high price target for CERS is $9.00 and the low price target for CERS is $6.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus does not currently pay a dividend. Cerus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

In the past three months, Cerus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,318,959.00 in company stock. Only 6.49% of the stock of Cerus is held by insiders. 82.06% of the stock of Cerus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS



Earnings for Cerus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Cerus is -17.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cerus is -17.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cerus has a P/B Ratio of 16.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

