Earnings results for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Analyst Opinion on Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cleveland-Cliffs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.94, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.36%. The high price target for CLF is $22.30 and the low price target for CLF is $4.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cleveland-Cliffs has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.94, Cleveland-Cliffs has a forecasted downside of 31.4% from its current price of $17.39. Cleveland-Cliffs has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs does not currently pay a dividend. Cleveland-Cliffs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

In the past three months, Cleveland-Cliffs insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.83% of the stock of Cleveland-Cliffs is held by insiders. 67.60% of the stock of Cleveland-Cliffs is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF



Earnings for Cleveland-Cliffs are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to $2.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Cleveland-Cliffs is -62.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cleveland-Cliffs is -62.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cleveland-Cliffs has a P/B Ratio of 13.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here