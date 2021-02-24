Earnings results for Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Codexis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.77%. The high price target for CDXS is $29.00 and the low price target for CDXS is $16.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Codexis has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis does not currently pay a dividend. Codexis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

In the past three months, Codexis insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $262,350.00 in company stock. Only 10.20% of the stock of Codexis is held by insiders. 91.33% of the stock of Codexis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS



Earnings for Codexis are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.47) to ($0.52) per share. The P/E ratio of Codexis is -63.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Codexis is -63.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Codexis has a P/B Ratio of 12.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

