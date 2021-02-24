Earnings results for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Analyst Opinion on Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cogent Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.19%. The high price target for CCOI is $95.00 and the low price target for CCOI is $69.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cogent Communications has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.25, Cogent Communications has a forecasted upside of 35.2% from its current price of $58.62. Cogent Communications has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.91%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Cogent Communications has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cogent Communications is 384.21%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Cogent Communications will have a dividend payout ratio of 275.47% in the coming year. This indicates that Cogent Communications may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

In the past three months, Cogent Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $531,393.00 in company stock. Only 10.71% of the stock of Cogent Communications is held by insiders. 81.76% of the stock of Cogent Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI



Earnings for Cogent Communications are expected to grow by 30.86% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $1.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Cogent Communications is 136.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of Cogent Communications is 136.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 73.80. Cogent Communications has a PEG Ratio of 7.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

