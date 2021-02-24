Earnings results for Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Colony Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.11%. The high price target for CLNY is $6.25 and the low price target for CLNY is $6.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Colony Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.08, Colony Capital has a forecasted upside of 3.1% from its current price of $5.90. Colony Capital has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital does not currently pay a dividend. Colony Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

In the past three months, Colony Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.82% of the stock of Colony Capital is held by insiders. 75.69% of the stock of Colony Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY



Earnings for Colony Capital are expected to grow by 2,750.00% in the coming year, from $0.02 to $0.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Colony Capital is -1.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Colony Capital is -1.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Colony Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.36. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

