Earnings results for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Analyst Opinion on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.00%. The high price target for BVN is $11.50 and the low price target for BVN is $11.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. does not currently pay a dividend. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

In the past three months, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.34% of the stock of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN



Earnings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is -22.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

