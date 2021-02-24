Earnings results for Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Constellium in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.08%. The high price target for CSTM is $19.00 and the low price target for CSTM is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium does not currently pay a dividend. Constellium does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

In the past three months, Constellium insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 85.01% of the stock of Constellium is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM



Earnings for Constellium are expected to grow by 7,600.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Constellium is -73.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Constellium is -73.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

