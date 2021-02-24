Earnings results for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.52.

Analyst Opinion on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cytokinetics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.95%. The high price target for CYTK is $48.00 and the low price target for CYTK is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cytokinetics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, Cytokinetics has a forecasted upside of 57.9% from its current price of $20.26. Cytokinetics has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics does not currently pay a dividend. Cytokinetics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

In the past three months, Cytokinetics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,928,827.00 in company stock. Only 6.40% of the stock of Cytokinetics is held by insiders. 97.13% of the stock of Cytokinetics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK



Earnings for Cytokinetics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.74) to ($1.85) per share. The P/E ratio of Cytokinetics is -10.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cytokinetics is -10.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

