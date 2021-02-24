Earnings results for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5899999999999999.

Dell Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. The company earned $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies has generated $5.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. Dell Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 25th, 2021. Dell Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dell Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.65%. The high price target for DELL is $96.00 and the low price target for DELL is $35.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dell Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.61, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.17, Dell Technologies has a forecasted downside of 10.7% from its current price of $80.77. Dell Technologies has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dell Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Dell Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Dell Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $90,866,126.00 in company stock. 48.30% of the stock of Dell Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 27.38% of the stock of Dell Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings for Dell Technologies are expected to grow by 23.52% in the coming year, from $6.25 to $7.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Dell Technologies is 25.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Dell Technologies is 25.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 73.68. Dell Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 0.95. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Dell Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 18.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

