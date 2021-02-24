Earnings results for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.56.

Analyst Opinion on Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Denali Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.10, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.06%. The high price target for DNLI is $105.00 and the low price target for DNLI is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Denali Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.10, Denali Therapeutics has a forecasted downside of 10.1% from its current price of $65.71. Denali Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Denali Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

In the past three months, Denali Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $174,171,288.00 in company stock. Only 19.30% of the stock of Denali Therapeutics is held by insiders. 68.15% of the stock of Denali Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI



Earnings for Denali Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.20) to ($2.22) per share. The P/E ratio of Denali Therapeutics is -29.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Denali Therapeutics is -29.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Denali Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 15.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here