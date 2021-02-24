Earnings results for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

Analyst Opinion on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.26%. The high price target for DRNA is $45.00 and the low price target for DRNA is $25.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.33, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 24.3% from its current price of $27.63. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

In the past three months, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,046,897.00 in company stock. Only 11.30% of the stock of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 80.64% of the stock of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA



Earnings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.02) to ($0.84) per share. The P/E ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is -17.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is -17.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 12.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here