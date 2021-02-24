Earnings results for Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Donaldson last released its quarterly earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.8. Donaldson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 25th, 2021. Donaldson will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Donaldson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.77%. The high price target for DCI is $73.00 and the low price target for DCI is $40.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson has a dividend yield of 1.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Donaldson has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Donaldson is 42.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Donaldson will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.07% next year. This indicates that Donaldson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

In the past three months, Donaldson insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $54,410.00 in company stock. Only 2.18% of the stock of Donaldson is held by insiders. 78.11% of the stock of Donaldson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI



Earnings for Donaldson are expected to grow by 19.81% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Donaldson is 30.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Donaldson is 30.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 45.01. Donaldson has a PEG Ratio of 2.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Donaldson has a P/B Ratio of 7.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

