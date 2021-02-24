Earnings results for DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.75.

Analyst Opinion on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DoorDash in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $168.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.28%. The high price target for DASH is $210.00 and the low price target for DASH is $135.00. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DoorDash has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.28, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $168.67, DoorDash has a forecasted downside of 5.3% from its current price of $178.07. DoorDash has been the subject of 18 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash does not currently pay a dividend. DoorDash does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

In the past three months, DoorDash insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH



Earnings for DoorDash are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.63) to ($0.73) per share.

