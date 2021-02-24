Earnings results for Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Analyst Opinion on Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dril-Quip in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.64%. The high price target for DRQ is $39.00 and the low price target for DRQ is $27.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dril-Quip has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 1 buy rating, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.43, Dril-Quip has a forecasted downside of 10.6% from its current price of $35.17. Dril-Quip has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip does not currently pay a dividend. Dril-Quip does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

In the past three months, Dril-Quip insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.28% of the stock of Dril-Quip is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ



Earnings for Dril-Quip are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.04 to ($0.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Dril-Quip is -106.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dril-Quip is -106.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dril-Quip has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

