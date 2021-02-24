Earnings results for Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21.

Eargo last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 million. Eargo has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Eargo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 25th, 2021. Eargo will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eargo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.54%. The high price target for EAR is $60.00 and the low price target for EAR is $41.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eargo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.00, Eargo has a forecasted downside of 24.5% from its current price of $63.61. Eargo has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo does not currently pay a dividend. Eargo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

In the past three months, Eargo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR



Earnings for Eargo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.97) to ($0.72) per share.

More latest stories: here