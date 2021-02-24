Earnings results for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

Analyst Opinion on Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Edison International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.36%. The high price target for EIX is $87.00 and the low price target for EIX is $63.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Edison International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.38, Edison International has a forecasted upside of 25.4% from its current price of $55.35. Edison International has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.80%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Edison International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Edison International is 56.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Edison International will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.28% next year. This indicates that Edison International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

In the past three months, Edison International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.55% of the stock of Edison International is held by insiders. 87.58% of the stock of Edison International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Edison International (NYSE:EIX



Earnings for Edison International are expected to decrease by -1.32% in the coming year, from $4.53 to $4.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Edison International is 55.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Edison International is 55.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 34.56. Edison International has a PEG Ratio of 4.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Edison International has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here