Earnings results for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.74.

Analyst Opinion on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Editas Medicine in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.97%. The high price target for EDIT is $86.00 and the low price target for EDIT is $14.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Editas Medicine has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.50, Editas Medicine has a forecasted upside of 4.0% from its current price of $52.42. Editas Medicine has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine does not currently pay a dividend. Editas Medicine does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

In the past three months, Editas Medicine insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,005,327.00 in company stock. Only 0.94% of the stock of Editas Medicine is held by insiders. 87.52% of the stock of Editas Medicine is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT



Earnings for Editas Medicine are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.78) to ($3.38) per share. The P/E ratio of Editas Medicine is -30.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Editas Medicine is -30.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Editas Medicine has a P/B Ratio of 10.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here