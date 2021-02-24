Earnings results for EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.54.

Analyst Opinion on EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EMCOR Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $84.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.10%. The high price target for EME is $102.00 and the low price target for EME is $60.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

EMCOR Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $84.00, EMCOR Group has a forecasted downside of 10.1% from its current price of $93.44. EMCOR Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group has a dividend yield of 0.56%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. EMCOR Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of EMCOR Group is 9.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, EMCOR Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.83% next year. This indicates that EMCOR Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

In the past three months, EMCOR Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $877,400.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of EMCOR Group is held by insiders. 93.31% of the stock of EMCOR Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME



Earnings for EMCOR Group are expected to decrease by -1.34% in the coming year, from $5.97 to $5.89 per share. The P/E ratio of EMCOR Group is 37.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of EMCOR Group is 37.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.97. EMCOR Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

